Forecasters watching low-pressure area in Gulf for possible development, Lowcountry impacts

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico could be our next major rainmaker by next week.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the possible development of the disturbance, which was located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

The system is expected to move generally northward and a tropical or subtropical depression is expected to form Thursday night or Friday morning.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the initial impacts would be in Texas and Louisiana, but said some computer models would then point the system toward the southeastern U.S. coast.

By the end of the weekend or early next week, he said the Lowcountry could receive a few inches of rainfall from the system.

Over the next several days, rainfall totals across Mississippi and Alabama could exceed five inches.

If the system develops into a tropical or subtropical storm, it would be called Claudette.

