SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown pauses garbage pickup for Juneteenth

City officials say offices will be closed on Friday and there will not be any sanitation...
City officials say offices will be closed on Friday and there will not be any sanitation collections for either residential or commercial customers.
By Riley Bean
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown will not be picking up garbage on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

City officials say offices will be closed on Friday and there will not be any sanitation collections for either residential or commercial customers.

Residents are asked to not place roll out carts or curbside debris on city rights of way, officials said.

Georgetown sanitation will still collect garbage from the Downtown Business District on Front Street.

Sanitation collections will resume regular scheduled services on Monday, the city said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Emergency crews responded to a business on Meeting Street Road after winds knocked down a fence...
Severe weather in the Lowcountry leaves trees, powerlines down; street closures announced
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court on Tuesday in...
Berkeley County couple facing federal charges for storming U.S. Capitol

Latest News

The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and the SCDPS says it will be over by 3 p.m. the...
Hurricane evacuation lane reversal exercise set for Thursday
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Thursday marks 6 years since Charleston church shooting
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash
For the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received 1,710 initial unemployment claims.
SC reports 5th straight record low in unemployment claims since pandemic began
The June 17, 1991, fire at the Albright & Wilson plant was believed to have been caused by an...
Families remember 9 victims of Charleston plant explosion 30 years ago