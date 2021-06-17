Georgetown pauses garbage pickup for Juneteenth

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown will not be picking up garbage on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

City officials say offices will be closed on Friday and there will not be any sanitation collections for either residential or commercial customers.

Residents are asked to not place roll out carts or curbside debris on city rights of way, officials said.

Georgetown sanitation will still collect garbage from the Downtown Business District on Front Street.

Sanitation collections will resume regular scheduled services on Monday, the city said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.