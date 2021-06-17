SC Lottery
High school athletes run ‘victory lap’ of James Island following state championships

By Riley Bean
Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of James Island has approved a “Victory Lap” around the island with a police escort for all of the James Island Charter High School state championship teams.

Organizers say the school’s boys soccer, girls soccer, girls track and girls cross country teams were all state champions. They say their baseball team was lower state champion.

The caravan will leave James Island Charter High School at 5:15 p.m. Thursday and organizers say they will return to the high school by 6 p.m. for an all sports banquet.

Organizers say that banquet is for all the teams and state champions.

The teams want to share the news of the phenomenal seasons and warn motorists of the abnormal flow of traffic.

