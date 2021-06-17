SC Lottery
Impaired driver charged after injuring CMPD officers in head-on collision
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged for driving while impaired in a head-on collision that seriously injured two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers Wednesday morning.

Police said just after 3 a.m., a car, driven by 29-year-old Robert Chris Cortez crashed into a CMPD marked patrol car with two officers.

The crash happened on Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

Police said Cortez was driving a Ford Focus when it crashed head-on with a CMPD SUV.

Officers C. Henderson and X. Thao were taking to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries. Cortez was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the hospital, it was determined that Cortez was driving under the influence and was impaired.

After he was discharged, Cortez was interviewed by police and then taken into custody the Mecklenburg County Sheriff.

Cortez has been charged with Driving While Impaired, Driving Left of Center, Driving while License Revoked for an Impaired Driving Offense, and two counts of Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Crime Stoppers at

704-334-1600

or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

