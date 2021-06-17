SC Lottery
Man in wheelchair hit by train in Dorchester Co.

The SCHP says someone in an electric wheel chair was on U.S. 15 crossing railroad tracks at...
The SCHP says someone in an electric wheel chair was on U.S. 15 crossing railroad tracks at Northwest Railway Avenue when they were hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(KAIT)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who was hit by a train while crossing rail road tracks in Dorchester County.

The SCHP says someone in an electric wheel chair was on U.S. 15 crossing railroad tracks at Northwest Railway Avenue when they were hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The train was traveling west and Trooper Nick Pye says the man was dead at the scene.

Pye says the train hit the person at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

SCHP asks anyone seeking more information on the deceased to contact the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

