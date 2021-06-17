Multiple food distributions organized in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two different groups say they are hosting food giveaways in North Charleston.

The first free food giveaway will be held at the Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road.

Organizers say that distribution will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. They say the public is welcome. but they are asking everyone to please stay in their cars.

The second distribution will be hosted by the Azalea Drive Church of Christ and it is in partnership with the North Charleston High School Football Team.

That distribution will also be a drive-thru and the church says it will be held at 3950 Azalea Drive.

Organizers say the distribution will begin at 3:30 on Thursday and only one box of food will be given per adult given.

