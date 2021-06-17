Police officers respond to bank robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have responded to a bank robbery in North Charleston Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 4:28 p.m. at the United Bank on 8485 Dorchester Road.

North Charleston police said the suspect fled from the scene with money. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Authorities said one person has been detained, but no one has been charged yet, according to police.

