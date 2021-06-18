SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.(KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.

A suspect was detained, but authorities said it remained unclear if that person was responsible for all of the shootings.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released.

Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are investigating at least eight separate shooting scenes, Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died, he said.

The other victims had a range of injuries, including being hit by shrapnel, Sheffert said.

Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals. But the extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

Police in Surprise reported two people were shot around noon Thursday.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, and the suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said Coming Street is closed at Bull Street due...
Police: Portion of downtown Charleston street collapses due to sinkhole
Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED agents arrested 31-year-old...
Investigators arrest second suspect in Georgetown double murder

Latest News

The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
VIDEO: SC doctors show x-rays of COVID-damaged lungs as young adults skip vaccine
VIDEO: SC doctors show x-rays of COVID-damaged lungs as young adults skip vaccine
VIDEO: Lawmakers request $4 million from state budget for Emanuel 9 Memorial
VIDEO: Lawmakers request $4 million from state budget for Emanuel 9 Memorial
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting