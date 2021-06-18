15-year-old cyclist struck by vehicle on Isle of Palms
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A teenager riding a bicycle Friday morning was injured after being struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Harnett Boulevard at 34th Street, according to Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett.
The teenager committed a traffic infraction that led to the collision, Cornett said.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital, but their condition was not known.
