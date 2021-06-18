SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating down a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam, authorities said Thursday.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters that a group of nine people tubing on the Dan River went over the Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset on Wednesday. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Cates did not release the identities of the three people who died.

Four other people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night.

Boats and helicopters were used in the search in the county north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.

Cates said it’s not immediately clear why the tubers didn’t contact authorities sooner, but he said it may have been because they didn’t have phones with them.

He said it’s not unusual for people to float the river on tubes or rafts in the area but most get out and walk around the dam, which is marked by signs. The dam is approximately 8 feet (2.5 meters) tall, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
It happened at 4:28 p.m. at the United Bank on 8485 Dorchester Road.
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash involving 3 minors
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
The employee file of a former Moncks Corner police officer shows he was still on probation...
Fired school resource officer file shows turbulent year with MCPD

Latest News

The WaterGoat is a device to remove litter and improve water quality.
Berkeley Co. crews install canal cleaning device
The Lowcountry non-profit says that calls to their 211 Helpline continue to be at record...
Charity predicts surge in assistance claims
The shooter admitted to firing a gun after a driver flipped him off. A 6-year-old boy died in...
Motive revealed in boy's road rage shooting death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charity predicts surge in assistance claims
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast