Aiken County deputies investigate separate gunfire, shooting reports

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated reports of gunfire Friday morning in the area of the 1100 block of Ridgemont Drive.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said there were no injuries or property damage.

Deputies were on the scene as early as 10 a.m. in the neighborhood with homes on very large, wooded lots just outside the city limits of southwest Aiken.

Later, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting incident on Perrin Street Northwest, a block-long street off Hampton Avenue that’s about half inside the city limits and half in county jurisdiction. They were called to the location just before 12:30 p.m.

There had been no injuries as of 12:51 p.m., according to Abdullah.

