SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Aiken County deputies investigate separate gunfire, shooting reports

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated reports of gunfire Friday morning in the area of the 1100 block of Ridgemont Drive.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said there were no injuries or property damage.

Deputies were on the scene as early as 10 a.m. in the neighborhood with homes on very large, wooded lots just outside the city limits of southwest Aiken.

Later, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting incident on Perrin Street Northwest, a block-long street off Hampton Avenue that’s about half inside the city limits and half in county jurisdiction. They were called to the location just before 12:30 p.m.

There had been no injuries as of 12:51 p.m., according to Abdullah.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash involving 3 minors
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store

Latest News

A still from surveillance footage recorded inside Goose Creek Elementary School appeared to...
Family settles lawsuit accusing teacher of assaulting Goose Creek student
The latest round of COVID-19 test results released by the South Carolina Department of Health...
SC reports 120 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Mount Pleasant Police say a portion of Highway 41 is closed because of a crash.
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina is questioning the intention of the...
SC reform group raises questions about Charleston Police video project
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard