Berkeley Co. crews install canal cleaning device

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County says they will be installing a device called a WaterGoat to clean the College Park Canal in Ladson.

The WaterGoat is a device to remove litter and improve water quality. Officials say they will be installing the device in the College Park Estates neighborhood at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley County says the unique device is designed to collect litter in the canal and help with stormwater management to remove trash and improve water quality issues in nearby neighborhoods.

Specifically, officials say the WaterGoat will trap litter that washes in from area storm drains, keeping trash and other debris out of streets, ditches, and streams.

Berkeley County says the WaterGoat will be placed in the Limehouse Branch portion of the canal, located adjacent the bridge on Trinity Place, directly next to College Park Middle School drop-off loop.

This project is a coordinated effort between Berkeley County Stormwater, Berkeley County Roads and Bridges, Keep Berkeley Beautiful, and Palmetto Pride/Keep SC Beautiful.

Organizers say community groups and volunteers will be tasked with overseeing the routine maintenance and cleaning of the WaterGoat.

The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department will provide routine cleanup efforts of the device.

Immediately following the installation, there will be a litter-removal initiative targeting the area in and around the canal.

Organizers say the effort will be led by community volunteers with Keep Berkeley Beautiful and PalmettoPride/Keep SC Beautiful. They say the public is invited to attend the event and participate in the litter clean-up.

Since WaterGoat’s creation in 2006, nearly 200 devices have been installed in waterways around the country. More information can be found at their website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

