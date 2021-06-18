Book drive proceeds to support Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News and Reading Partners have teamed for a book drive to raise money for the Cythina Graham Hurd Foundation.
Shoppers who visit any Barnes and Noble store can present a voucher, which can be downloaded and printed below, and a portion of the purchase price will go to the foundation.
Online shoppers can enter the number from the voucher at the time of online checkout and a portion of their purchase will also support the foundation.
Click here for more information on the book fair.
Stores are also collecting new and gently-used books through the end of the month.
The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation was named for a longtime Charleston County librarian who died in the June 17, 2015, Charleston church shooting at Mother Emanuel AME.
