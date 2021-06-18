SC Lottery
Book drive proceeds to support Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation

Shoppers who visit any Barnes and Noble store can present a voucher, which can be downloaded and printed below, and a portion of the purchase price will go to the foundation.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News and Reading Partners have teamed for a book drive to raise money for the Cythina Graham Hurd Foundation.

Shoppers who visit any Barnes and Noble store can present a voucher, which can be downloaded and printed below, and a portion of the purchase price will go to the foundation.

Cynthia Graham Hurd, one of the victims of the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church, worked for the Charleston County Public Library for 31 years.

Online shoppers can enter the number from the voucher at the time of online checkout and a portion of their purchase will also support the foundation.

Click here for more information on the book fair.

Stores are also collecting new and gently-used books through the end of the month.

The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation was named for a longtime Charleston County librarian who died in the June 17, 2015, Charleston church shooting at Mother Emanuel AME.

