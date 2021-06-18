SC Lottery
Charleston County library branches to close Monday for Juneteenth

The Charleston County Library system released changes to its operating schedule and summer feeding program because of the new Juneteenth federal holiday.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Library system released changes to its operating schedule and summer feeding program because of the new Juneteenth federal holiday.

Charleston County libraries will close Monday to observe the federal holiday, which falls on Saturday.

The following branches will still provide hot lunches as part of the Charleston County Public Library Summer Feeding Program, but the lunches will be served outside the library buildings:

  • Dorchester Road Regional: 11:10 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.
  • John L. Dart: 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
  • Cooper River Memorial: Noon to 12:15 p.m.
  • Main Library: Noon to 12:15 p.m.

At the following sites, snacks will not be provided because of the closures. Snack distribution will resume at these sites on Tuesday with the following schedule:

  • McClellanville: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon -1 p.m.  (On Tuesdays, breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. courtesy of CCSD)
  • Edisto Island: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Baxter-Patrick James Island: Monday – Friday, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The mobile library will make stops on the following schedule:

  • Wadmalaw Community Center: 5605 Katy Hill Road, Wadmalaw Island First and Third Thursdays of the Month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Adams Run Wiltown Community Center: 5779 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run First and Third Thursdays of the Month, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Awendaw Seewee Outpost: 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw Second and Fourth Thursdays of the Month, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A cold lunch will be provided by the Lowcountry Food Bank from Tuesday through Aug. 6 at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library, Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated every June 19, marks the official end of slavery in the United States because June 19. 1865, was the date federal troops made their way into Galveston, Texas, to informed enslaved people that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them.

President Joe Biden signed into a law a bill making the day a federal holiday on Thursday.

