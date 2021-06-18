Deputies investigating gun battle involving people in 2 vehicles in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating following a gun battle involving people in two vehicles in Beaufort County Friday night.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of gunshots being exchanged between occupants of two vehicles on Parris Island Gateway in Burton.

According to a report, when deputies arrived, they learned that the subjects involved had left the area.

No injuries were reported.

BCSO officials said deputies found numerous cartridge casings in the road on Parris Island Gateway near St. Paul’s Church Road.

“A portion of the road will be blocked off, while deputies collect the casings,” BCSO officials said. “Residents and motorists on Parris Island Gateway can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.”

Anyone who has information on the identities of the subjects is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

