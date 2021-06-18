Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended in Berkeley County Friday afternoon.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 47-year-old Chester Lee Feagin, Jr. The sheriff’s office said just before 2:30 p.m., a deputy was conducting proactive patrols on Bethera Road in Bonneau.

A report states the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-150, and the vehicle fled from the deputy.

“The vehicle pursuit ended when Feagin wrecked his vehicle on Highway 402 near Copperhead Road,” BCSO officials said. “Feagin then fled from the scene on foot.”

Deputies said the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are currently in the Huger area conducting a search for Feagin.

Feagin has warrants from Mount Pleasant Police Department for Criminal Sexual Conduct and warrants from North Charleston Police Department for property crimes.

“Feagin is known to be ARMED AND DANGEROUS and has multiple VIOLENT TENDENCY caution indicators,” the sheriff’s office said. “DO NOT APPROACH him if you see him, instead immediately call 911.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.