Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery store in Summerville.

It happened on Monday at the Lowes Foods of Summerville on 10048 Dorchester Rd.

An employee said she saw a man leave the store with a cart full of items that he didn’t pay for. The employee said she followed the suspect outside to a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee and told him he needs to pay for the merchandise and that law enforcement had been called.

According to the report, the suspect continued to ignore the employee and emptied the items into his vehicle. Investigators said a second suspect, a driver, was also in the vehicle. DCSO officials said the suspects took meat products, sodas, and snack items.

The sheriff’s office described the first suspect as a man wearing a gray shirt, brown shorts, white shoes, black sunglasses, and had a goatee.

The second suspect was described as a man wearing a gray tank top shirt, and a blonde or gray colored beard. Authorities said he also had tattoos on his right arm/shoulder with what appeared to be a red Superman logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. K. Perkins at (843) 832-0300 ext. 5166, kperkins@dorchestercountysc.gov or the dispatch at (843) 873-5111 or (843) 563-3511.

