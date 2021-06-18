Deputies searching for equipment stolen from Georgetown County maintenance facility
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help in a grand larceny investigation involving county-owned equipment.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Kubota tractor and a bush hog were both stolen from 8 Oaks Park on Highmarket Street in Georgetown.
Both were items in a Georgetown County Parks and Recreation maintenance facility.
Deputies said the theft happened between 4 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-436-6117.
