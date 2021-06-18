SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for equipment stolen from Georgetown County maintenance facility

Authorities are searching for a tractor similar to the one seen here, and a bush hog that were...
Authorities are searching for a tractor similar to the one seen here, and a bush hog that were stolen from a county maintenance facility.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help in a grand larceny investigation involving county-owned equipment.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Kubota tractor and a bush hog were both stolen from 8 Oaks Park on Highmarket Street in Georgetown.

Both were items in a Georgetown County Parks and Recreation maintenance facility.

PUBLIC'S HELP SOUGHT WITH STOLEN EQUIPMENT

Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 18, 2021

Deputies said the theft happened between 4 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-436-6117.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash involving 3 minors
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a 52-year-old man died Wednesday when was struck by...
Coroner identifies man killed in train accident in Dorchester County
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store

Latest News

A still from surveillance footage recorded inside Goose Creek Elementary School appeared to...
Family settles lawsuit accusing teacher of assaulting Goose Creek student
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Siva K. Durbesula
Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for abusive sexual contact on flight bound for Myrtle Beach
Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering Brechue Wiles.
SC man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant girlfriend