Family, police still searching Gastonia woman missing since 2001

Lillian Lawren Nance
Lillian Lawren Nance(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are asking for help from the public finding a woman who has been missing for 20 years.

Lillian Lawren Nance, 52, was last seen on June 20, 2001, on Sunshine Avenue in Gastonia, which runs off of Front Street south of Hwy 74 and west of Hwy 321.

Nance is described as a black female, 5′4″ tall and 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Her family is holding a balloon release on June 20, at 1 p.m. at 1210 Sunshine Avenue in Gastonia to bring awareness to her 20-year disappearance.

Anyone who knew Nance or has any information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Alex Lopera at 704-866-6939.

