SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family settles lawsuit accusing teacher of assaulting Goose Creek student

A still from surveillance footage recorded inside Goose Creek Elementary School appeared to...
A still from surveillance footage recorded inside Goose Creek Elementary School appeared to show a student's leg being kicked out of a doorway. (Source: Goose Creek Police)(Goose Creek Police)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the mother of an elementary school student who said her son was “forcibly dragged” out of class and kicked by a teacher.

Court documents state the lawsuit was settled for $45,000.

The lawsuit was originally filed back in October and involved an alleged assault between a teacher and an 11-year-old student on Oct. 4, 2018, at Goose Creek Elementary.

A school district employee notified Goose Creek Police the following day after learning about the incident, an incident report states.

The suit alleged the teacher “forcibly dragged” the boy across the floor in the classroom, removed him from class and then kicked him when he was already outside the classroom. The kick was captured on video, the suit stated.

An incident report stated the child told police he was not listening in class and making “animal noises” and said the assault occurred when he refused to leave the classroom.

The Berkeley County School District confirmed the teacher who was originally named in the lawsuit, Tierra Walker, was no longer employed by the district.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash involving 3 minors
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Police say a portion of Highway 41 is closed because of a crash.
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina is questioning the intention of the...
SC reform group raises questions about Charleston Police video project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Firefighters begin Charleston 9 remembrance 14 years after deadly fire
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery