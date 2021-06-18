Family settles lawsuit accusing teacher of assaulting Goose Creek student

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the mother of an elementary school student who said her son was “forcibly dragged” out of class and kicked by a teacher.

Court documents state the lawsuit was settled for $45,000.

The lawsuit was originally filed back in October and involved an alleged assault between a teacher and an 11-year-old student on Oct. 4, 2018, at Goose Creek Elementary.

A school district employee notified Goose Creek Police the following day after learning about the incident, an incident report states.

The suit alleged the teacher “forcibly dragged” the boy across the floor in the classroom, removed him from class and then kicked him when he was already outside the classroom. The kick was captured on video, the suit stated.

An incident report stated the child told police he was not listening in class and making “animal noises” and said the assault occurred when he refused to leave the classroom.

The Berkeley County School District confirmed the teacher who was originally named in the lawsuit, Tierra Walker, was no longer employed by the district.

