FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a portion of Highway 41 is closed because of a crash.

The roadway is closed from Highway 17 to Joe Rouse Road.

The crash involves an overturned vehicle and police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

It is not clear how long the roadway will be shut down.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

