Foundation gains permit to continue flood reduction work Downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a foundation a permit to improve the flooding issue along Lockwood Boulevard and other downtown Charleston flood zones.

DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management has certified the WestEdge Foundation with a critical area permit.

WestEdge says they will be working to improve drainage and flooding on Lockwood Boulevard, Hagood Avenue, and Fishburne Street.

WestEdge is a 60-acre apartment complex located at 10 Westedge Street overlooking the Ashley River. They say they are led by the WestEdge Foundation which is a non-profit with participation from the City of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation.

WestEdge says their purpose is to promote and support the research and clinical functions of the Medical University, create economic development and improve the quality of life on the west side of the Charleston peninsula.

The permit the WestEdge Foundation has just recieved will facilitate infrastructure investments that the foundation says will help protect the community from flooding and contamination impacts. Additionally, they say it will allow for the continued advancement of the WestEdge development.

Along with the critical area permit, DHEC will send its state certifications to the Corps of Engineers and that will enable the Corps to finalize their permitting decision.

The foundation says Phase 1 has brought new jobs and new places to live and has enhanced the whole community by attracting new restaurants, neighborhood resources, and a full-service Publix Super Market to an under-served area.

The first phase of WestEdge has implemented new Lockwood Boulevard drainage with an in-line check valve to reduce flooding, the foundation said.

The next phase of construction includes what WestEdge calls, “further implementation of the master drainage plan and site capping.”

With increasing tide levels, the foundation says the compromised drainage feature often referred to as Gadsden Creek has become a conduit for tidal floodwaters This is what has created sunny day flood events.

In 2020, the foundation says there were an estimated 166 sunny day flood events at the Hagood/Fishburne intersection and 143 sunny day flood events at the Line/Hagood intersection.

As part of its stormwater master plan, the WestEdge Foundation says they will install new engineered-capacity drainage infrastructure to divert stormwater to several improved outfalls before capping and closing Gadsden Creek.

DHEC’s permit comes after several years of review and multiple iterations of the project design. WestEdge says they had to address accelerating tidal flooding issues and incorporate community and stakeholder input.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.