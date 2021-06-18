SC Lottery
Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion County

An account has been established to help with funeral costs for Shamar Jackson.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in Marion County.

According to the family, a viewing for Shamar Jackson will be held on June 23 from 2-5 p.m. at the Bartells Funeral Home in Dillon.

A Homecoming Service is scheduled for the following day at 1:30 p.m. at the Berean Church of God in Christ in Latta. A repast will follow the service at the family home on Brandermill Court in Marion.

Authorities say Jackson was attacked by the dogs while walking in the neighborhood with his brothers on Sunday. The other two boys were able to escape.

His father, Carnell, told WMBF News his sons were looking for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home nearby. Neighbors also said the dogs involved in the attack had gotten out multiple times and have intimidated others.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says five adult dogs and one puppy were later seized from a property on Cleo Road, where the attack took place.

The future of the dogs involved is unknown as of Thursday.

