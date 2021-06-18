SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Generac expansion bringing 750 jobs to Edgefield County

Generac Power Systems, Inc. Expanding Operations in Edgefield County
Generac Power Systems, Inc. Expanding Operations in Edgefield County(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Generac Power Systems Inc., a leading energy technology company has announced plans to expand operations in Edgefield County.

This expansion will create 300 new jobs in addition to the 450 announced in February, for a total of 750 jobs..

Individuals interested in joining the Generac team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

Generac offers a broad range of power and energy solutions including back-up and prime power generator systems; engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment; and solar and battery storage systems.

Generac is located at 30 Industrial Park Blvd. in Trenton. The building also serves as a distribution center to customers in the Southeast.

“Generac’s announcement demonstrates the seemingly unlimited growth of our economy. After establishing operations in South Carolina earlier this year, Generac is already expanding and creating 300 more jobs. We are proud of this expansion and all of the good that will come from it,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Edgefield County was also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash involving 3 minors
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a 52-year-old man died Wednesday when was struck by...
Coroner identifies man killed in train accident in Dorchester County
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 47-year-old Chester Lee Feagin, Jr.
Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
The Lowcountry could receive between 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday evening into Monday from the...
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain possible from possible tropical system
A judge has officially approved a $10 million settlement agreement between Jamal Sutherland’s...
Judge approves $10 million settlement in Jamal Sutherland case
After President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday, most...
SC lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
Authorities are searching for a tractor similar to the one seen here, and a bush hog that were...
Deputies searching for equipment stolen from Georgetown County maintenance facility