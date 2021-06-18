Generac expansion bringing 750 jobs to Edgefield County

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Generac Power Systems Inc., a leading energy technology company has announced plans to expand operations in Edgefield County.

This expansion will create 300 new jobs in addition to the 450 announced in February, for a total of 750 jobs..

Individuals interested in joining the Generac team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

Generac offers a broad range of power and energy solutions including back-up and prime power generator systems; engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment; and solar and battery storage systems.

Generac is located at 30 Industrial Park Blvd. in Trenton. The building also serves as a distribution center to customers in the Southeast.

“Generac’s announcement demonstrates the seemingly unlimited growth of our economy. After establishing operations in South Carolina earlier this year, Generac is already expanding and creating 300 more jobs. We are proud of this expansion and all of the good that will come from it,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Edgefield County was also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

