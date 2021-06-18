SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Day in N.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day in North Carolina in honor of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

“As we celebrate Black heritage, history and freedom, it’s critical that we also take this opportunity to both celebrate the progress we’ve made and accept the challenge we still face to achieve true racial equality,” said Cooper. “By addressing the systemic racism that has been in our communities for centuries, we can create a more just and equitable future.”

EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday

Cooper says Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the news of freedom.

“Despite over 150 years of progress since the abolition of slavery, Black communities still face economic, institutional and social barriers,” a press release from Cooper’s office states. Over the past year, communities across the state and nation have continued to grapple with these inequities in order to build a fairer, more just society.”

Juneteenth becomes federal holiday, critics say this law not enough

Read the proclamation here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating shots fired at Charleston Fire Station 11 in West Ashley.
Authorities pledge to prosecute gunman who fired shots at Charleston fire station
It happened at 4:28 p.m. at the United Bank on 8485 Dorchester Road.
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
The St. John's Fire District responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Betsy...
Deputies investigate deadly early-morning crash involving 3 minors
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store

Latest News

The Charleston County Library system released changes to its operating schedule and summer...
Charleston County library branches to close Monday for Juneteenth
The Publix in downtown Charleston that was a part of the WestEdge Foundation's Phase 1 plan.
Foundation gains permit to continue flood reduction work Downtown
Lillian Lawren Nance
Family, police still searching Gastonia woman missing since 2001
Tremaine Pierre Johnson was found guilty of murdering Brechue Wiles.
SC man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant girlfriend