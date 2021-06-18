SC Lottery
Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for abusive sexual contact on flight bound for Myrtle Beach

Siva K. Durbesula
Siva K. Durbesula(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal judge sentenced a man to two years in prison after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a woman onboard a flight bound for Myrtle Beach, prosecutors announced Friday.

RELATED: Man convicted of abusive sexual contact on flight bound for Myrtle Beach

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger handed down the sentence for 29-year-old Siva K. Durbesula, of India, on June 17.

In addition to the prison sentence, Durbesula was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release and to pay $5,000 assessment, prosecutors said.

Last November, a federal jury in Asheville convicted Durbesula of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane in a jointly-prosecuted case that began in South Carolina and culminated in North Carolina.

According to filed court documents, witness testimony, and evidence presented at trial, on June 23, 2019, Durbesula was a passenger aboard a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Myrtle Beach. Over the course of the flight, Durbesula sexually assaulted a 22-year-old female who was seated next to him, the press release stated.

During the trial, another woman testified that on March 21, 2019, Durbesula touched her inappropriately while aboard a subway train in New York City, a press release stated. She recorded the defendant on her cellphone exiting the train after the assault. That video was admitted into evidence.

Originally indicted in S.C., the case was transferred to N.C. for trial. Durbesula agreed that the plane traveled over N.C. and venue was appropriate in that state, prosecutors said.

Durbesula is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

