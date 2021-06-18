Man suing SCDOT, CSX after being hit by train

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man is suing the state department of transportation and a train company after he says he sustained injuries from an accident in 2019.

The incident happened back on June 19, 2019 when Davonte’ Haynes was traveling on New Road in Ravenel. That’s off of Savannah Highway about a mile down from Highway 165.

According to the lawsuit, Haynes went to cross the train tracks and was hit by a CSX train.

The lawsuit states there were no flashing lights or guardrails at this train track crossing. The suit also claims the road was in a dangerous condition.

According to authorities, the driver left the scene following the incident and was located by deputies. They say he was treated for minor injuries. But the lawsuit says Haynes was severely hurt and had to be hospitalized resulting in some permanent medical conditions.

The lawsuit claims the South Carolina Department of Transportation and CSX should have known about the dangerous defects and had a duty to properly inspect and maintain the roadway so drivers could travel safely.

Haynes is asking for a jury trial, an award of actual damages, for the cost of bringing this action and anything else the court deems fair.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.