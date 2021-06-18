Residents call for better service from new cell tower

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The water tower in the Old Village community of Mount Pleasant is planned to come down in the next few weeks. It’s one of only two Mount Pleasant Waterworks owned towers in town and was built over 80 years ago.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Operations Manager Allan Clum says it hasn’t served as a water tower since the mid 1990′s. That’s when he says it was leased out to the town and cell carriers to be used as a cell tower.

Residents in the area have shared mixed feelings about seeing the water tank come down. Some say it’s a historical landmark for Old Village, and others, like Jake Elder who lives right across from the tower, say it is more of an eye sore.

“I’m thinking it’s this giant medal thing in the sky, and I’m kind of thinking it’ll make the sky a little clearer,” Elder said.

After inspections that took place about a year and a half ago, Clum says Mount Pleasant Waterworks was told the tower was too dangerous to climb and would be too expensive to repair.

It’s planned to be taken down in pieces between July 13 and 23. Clum says at that time, a temporary cell tower will go on site for no more than 120 days while the town and cell carriers decide on the new site. He says the new cell tower will have to be built off Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ property.

When deciding on the new location, Old Village residents like Kim Richardson, who also owns Pitt Street Pharmacy, want the town to consider bringing better cell service and amenities.

“I would love to see better cell service,” Richardson said. “We down here, those of us who live and work here in the Old Village, have really spotty cell service with a lot of different carriers.”

Town officials have not yet shared what their plans are for the future cell tower site or if residents will be able to have a say in where exactly it will go.

