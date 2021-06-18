RiverDogs Win Fifth Straight with 5-0 Shutout of Pelicans

Myrtle Beach, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs earned their seventh shutout win of the season in a 5-0 blanking of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field on Thursday night. No other team in Minor League Baseball has registered more than six shutouts.

The RiverDogs outhit the Pelicans 11-3 in the game on the way to their fifth consecutive win.The tandem of Seth Johnson and Luis Moncada were dominant on the mound, limiting Myrtle Beach (17-21) to just three infield singles. Johnson, the starter, earned the win by working 5.0 innings, during which he scattered a pair of hits and struck out five.

Moncada followed out of the bullpen and picked up his first save of the season by allowing just one hit and striking out five over 4.0 impressive innings. The RiverDogs (24-13) didn’t need much from the offense to win, but that didn’t stop the bats from staying hot.

Charleston grabbed the lead in the third inning with the help of a one out double from Curtis Mead who extended his hitting streak to 11 games with the swing. Mead then stole third base and crossed the plate on Brett Wisely’s single into shallow right field for a 1-0 advantage. The lead doubled in the fifth inning and Mead was once again in the middle of the action.

Abiezel Ramirez worked a walk with one down in the frame and raced all the way around to score on Mead’s second double of the night two batters later. Mead now has 13 doubles for the season.

The gap widened further when the RiverDogs put a crooked number on the board in the sixth inning. Diego Infante started the attack with a single and scored from first when Garret Hiott’s single to center field was misplayed by Ezequiel Pagan for a two-base error. Johan Lopez extended the lead to 4-0 by hooking a 3-0 pitch into the left field corner for an RBI double off of Jarod Wright.

In the next at bat, Michael Berglund drove in Lopez with a sharp single to right that closed out the scoring. In addition to extending his hit streak, Mead has reached base safely in 16 straight games and has a hit in 24 of the last 26 contests he has appeared in.

Wisely and Infante each extended their own hitting streaks to nine games. Eight of the nine players in the lineup collected at least one hit for the RiverDogs.

The RiverDogs can guarantee a winning series on the road in game four on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.28) is scheduled to start for the RiverDogs in a battle with Myrtle Beach LHP Didier Vargas (2-1, 3.65).