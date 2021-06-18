SC Lottery
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.

By WXYZ Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 2-year-old is dead and a 9-year-old is fighting for their life following two separate freeway shootings on the same night near Detroit.

Michigan State Police and Detroit police are now on the hunt for a suspected vehicle, a late model silver Chrysler 300 with no plates.

“This is certainly the worst day of this family’s life. I cannot fathom what they’re going through. It’s just absolutely horrible,” interim Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Shortly after those tragedies, state police rushed to another freeway shooting where two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

These incidents are just two of many shootings that have been occurring on the freeways near Detroit.

Just two days before, the freeway was home to another senseless shooting, believed to be triggered by road rage between two drivers.

State police say the driver of a gray sedan fired a shot that struck a third, unrelated vehicle. They’re still looking for the suspected shooter in that case as well.

There were a rash of freeway shootings in the fall. Lt. Michael Shaw with Michigan State Police said the bulk of them occurred on I-96 and the Southfield Freeway. He said because of the way the freeway is built, it can lead to more driving incidents.

The Southfield Freeway doesn’t have as many shoulders, and there are more hills, which can impact visibility, he said. These factors can cause more crashes and incidents that can spark road rage.

As for the latest shooting, the suspected shooter now has the focus of two major police agencies.

“Michigan state has jurisdiction over the case, but the Detroit homicide section is here to support in assisting the investigation to help get this monster off the street,” White said.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

