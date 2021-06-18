Tropical system could impact weekend plans!

SC Lottery
By Joey Sovine
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re keeping an eye on a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that is likely to spread some rain in our direction by the end of Father’s Day weekend or early next week. We’ll get one last sunny day today before the clouds start to increase on Saturday. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. The sky will turn mostly cloudy on Saturday as moisture starts to head our way. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday but the better chance of rain will arrive on Sunday. The coverage of rain and intensity is still very much in question as computer models continue to struggle with the evolution of this storm along with it’s eventual track. Regardless, be prepared for the potential of scattered downpours beginning on Sunday with a low end risk of a strong to severe thunderstorm. As the forecast becomes clearer, we’ll be here all weekend long to give you the FIRST ALERT!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. high 86.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. high 86.

