SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck

The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash between a horse carriage and a semi-truck in downtown Charleston.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash between a horse carriage and a semi-truck in downtown Charleston.

Police say a horse-drawn carriage from Old South Carriage Company was hit by a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer truck at about 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

The semi-truck was heading east on Broad Street when it turned left onto Meeting Street and hit the back of the horse carriage, according to a report.

It’s not yet known what part of the truck hit the carriage.

Police say the horse got startled from the crash and started to run forward. The horse and carriage then stopped near Charleston City Hall while the truck kept driving on Meeting Street without stopping.

EMS responded to the scene.

The carriage driver and an older woman passenger on the carriage were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the horse was settled by carriage company staff, who walked the horse back to the company barn. They say it does not appear that the horse was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store
Mount Pleasant Police say a portion of Highway 41 shut down Friday afternoon has reopened.
Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant reopens after crash
A teenager riding a bicycle Friday morning was injured after being struck by a vehicle.
15-year-old cyclist struck by vehicle on Isle of Palms

Latest News

The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.
Town council votes to terminate town administrator’s contract
Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
A free grocery giveaway is scheduled to be held Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.
Free grocery distribution to be held in North Charleston
The city of Charleston honored the nine firefighters who died 14 years ago Friday battling a...
Firefighters honor Charleston 9, mark 14 years since deadly fire