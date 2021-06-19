Berkeley County School District summer feeding program begins Monday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says meals will be available beginning Monday as part of their summer feeding program.

Meals will be available at 11 schools in the district and all children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals as part of the program.

BCSD says the the sites will be open for parents and/or students to come in and grab a meal to go and that students do not have to be present to receive a meal.

The 11 locations will be open Monday - Thursday beginning on Monday until Aug. 6. and will offer breakfast service from 8 - 9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. - noon.

The locations of the meal program are as follows:

Berkeley Middle School located at 320 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Cane Bay Middle School located at 1175 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486

Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436

Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek Elementary School located at 200 Foster Creek Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Hanahan Elementary School, located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410

Nexton Elementary School located at 200 Scholar Way, Summerville, SC 29483

Philip Simmons Elementary School located at 2095 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492

St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

Westview Primary School located at 98 Westview Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

BCSD Child Nutrition says they are also accepting applications for locations interested in becoming volunteer summer feeding sites. Applicants can complete an online application or print a paper copy.

