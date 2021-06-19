Free grocery distribution to be held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free grocery giveaway is scheduled to be held Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.

It’s set to be held at 1 p.m. at the Ferndale Gym. It’s located at 1995 Bolton Street in North Charleston.

Organizers say they’re giving out groceries, hygiene products, and baby supplies.

They say there will also be a health clinic and COVID-19 vaccines at the event.

The Community Resource Centers, the Charleston Hispanic Association, Roper Saint Francis and Bundles of Joy are hosting the giveaway.

