SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Highway Patrol responding to deadly crash in Georgetown Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.(Source: Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road.

They say Browns Ferry Road will be blocked while the investigation is underway. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Highway Patrol reports there is still an active scene.

The Williamsburg County Government says a one of their transit buses was involved in an accident Saturday morning near the Brown’s Ferry Community.

They’re expected to release more details soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store
Mount Pleasant Police say a portion of Highway 41 shut down Friday afternoon has reopened.
Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant reopens after crash
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a 52-year-old man died Wednesday when was struck by...
Coroner identifies man killed in train accident in Dorchester County

Latest News

Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
After President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday, most...
SC lawmakers open to bill allowing state workers to take off Juneteenth or Confederate Memorial Day
A free grocery giveaway is scheduled to be held Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.
Free grocery distribution to be held in North Charleston
RiverDogs Win Sixth Straight, Shut Out Myrtle Beach 4-0
VIDEO: RiverDogs Win Sixth Straight, Shut Out Myrtle Beach 4-0