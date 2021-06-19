Highway Patrol responding to deadly crash in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road.

They say Browns Ferry Road will be blocked while the investigation is underway. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Highway Patrol reports there is still an active scene.

The Williamsburg County Government says a one of their transit buses was involved in an accident Saturday morning near the Brown’s Ferry Community.

They’re expected to release more details soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

