RiverDogs Win Sixth Straight, Shut Out Myrtle Beach 4-0

Myrtle Beach, SC— The pitching staff of the Charleston RiverDogs entered Friday night’s game leading Minor League Baseball in shutouts and team earned run average. Somehow, those numbers improved after playing nine innings. Following a 4-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field, the RiverDogs have posted 22.0 consecutive innings without allowing a run and have eight shutout wins to their credit. The victory was the sixth in a row, matching the team’s longest win streak of the year.

The RiverDogs (25-13) provided all of the run support they needed early on in the game. Myrtle Beach starter Didier Vargas walked Jonathan Embry and Heriberto Hernandez with two outs in the third to put two on base for Curtis Mead. Mead extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games with a double that drove in both runners for a 2-0 lead. The final scoring of the night came in the RiverDogs half of the fourth.

With one out, Alexander Ovalles and Osleivis Basabe singled and Garrett Hiott reached on a fielder’s choice when the Pelicans (17-22) couldn’t make a play on his bouncer to second. With the bases loaded, Johan Lopez drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, beating out a potential double play. On the next pitch, Embry extended the lead to 4-0 with a line drive single to right.

Taj Bradley started on the mound for the RiverDogs and continued his recent domination with 5.0 scoreless innings, over which he allowed just one hit and struck out eight. The right-hander has recorded 32 strikeouts in 19.0 innings over his last four appearances. The bullpen followed suit to close out the shutout.

Steffon Moore and Neraldo Catalina each worked one inning in which they pitched around a Myrtle Beach hit to hold the Pelicans off the scoreboard. Andrew Gross stranded runners in scoring position in each of the last two innings to close out the victory.

The Texas-Arlington product has now worked 21.0 consecutive scoreless frames since surrendering three runs in his 2021 debut back in May.

Ovalles and Basabe paced the offensive attack with two hits each. Mead’s double was his league-leading 14th of the campaign.

The RiverDogs have already secured their first series win away from home, but will set their sights on a seventh straight victory on Saturday night.

RHP Matthew Peguero will make his RiverDogs debut on the mound and Myrtle Beach will hand the ball to RHP Richard Gallardo (1-2, 4.78). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.