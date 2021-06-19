Town council votes to terminate town administrator’s contract

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.

Summerville town administrator Rebecca Vance will no longer serve in the role.

A press release from the Town of Summerville says the termination is effective immediately, without cause.

The release says the motion was made at a special called town council meeting Saturday.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring responded to the decision, saying, “I appreciate Rebecca’s efforts and wish her well in future endeavors.”

