SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Town council votes to terminate town administrator’s contract

The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.
The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.

Summerville town administrator Rebecca Vance will no longer serve in the role.

A press release from the Town of Summerville says the termination is effective immediately, without cause.

The release says the motion was made at a special called town council meeting Saturday.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring responded to the decision, saying, “I appreciate Rebecca’s efforts and wish her well in future endeavors.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Police officers make arrest in North Charleston bank robbery
Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two men wanted for shoplifting at a grocery...
Deputies searching for duo wanted for shoplifting at Summerville grocery store
Mount Pleasant Police say a portion of Highway 41 shut down Friday afternoon has reopened.
Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant reopens after crash
A teenager riding a bicycle Friday morning was injured after being struck by a vehicle.
15-year-old cyclist struck by vehicle on Isle of Palms

Latest News

Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
A free grocery giveaway is scheduled to be held Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.
Free grocery distribution to be held in North Charleston
The city of Charleston honored the nine firefighters who died 14 years ago Friday battling a...
Firefighters honor Charleston 9, mark 14 years since deadly fire
The water tower in the Old Village community of Mount Pleasant is planned to come down in the...
Residents call for better service from new cell tower