FIRST ALERT: Tropical moisture from Claudette on the way Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will be hot and humid, a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Our attention will then turn to Tropical Storm Claudette moving across the Deep South. Several inches of rain are likely across the Florida Panhandle into Georgia and Alabama through Sunday. The system will weaken as it approaches the Carolina’s Sunday into early Monday. While there continues to be significant differences from our computer models regarding the path of this moisture, it’s likely the highest rain totals will be across the Midlands and Upstate. Right now, plan for a breezy day with numerous showers and storms on Sunday. Total rainfall amounts will vary based on the coverage of storms but 1-2 inches of rain is likely. Severe weather is a possibility and as with tropical systems, gusty winds and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Localized flooding is also a threat, especially since part of the area has received several inches of rain over the past few weeks. Winds will be sustained between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times Sunday. As a result we have declared Sunday a First Alert Weather day as the weather will have more of an impact to Father’s Day plans, especially with the possibility of heavy rain and severe weather. Regardless of the systems path, it will depart the area on Monday and a few lingering showers and storms are in the forecast for the day. A cold front will then approach the area Tuesday and stall out through Wednesday, keeping showers and storms in the forecast each day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated storm likely. High 90, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms, a few of which may be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall in any storm. A tornado can’t be ruled out. High 85, Low 74.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 89, Low 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High 87, Low 71.

