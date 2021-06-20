Charleston County Public Library to distribute meals to children beginning Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Library says they have teamed up with the Lowcountry Food Bank and Charleston County School District to provide free meals and snacks at select branches and mobile library stops.

The program provides free lunches or snacks to children 18 years of age and younger during the traditional summer vacation period.

Officials say the meals are provided by CCSD’s Nutrition Services Department and will be distributed Monday through Friday at six library branches between Monday and Aug. 6.

Those six locations and their start times are as follows:

John’s Island Regional: 3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island

Projected to BEGIN July 19 due to construction

10:30 - 10:45 a.m.

Otranto Regional: 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston

Projected to BEGIN July 7 due to construction

10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Dorchester Road Regional: 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Projected to END June 30 due to construction

11:10 - 11:25 a.m.

John L. Dart: 1067 King Street, Charleston

11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Cooper River Memorial: 2036 Cherokee Street, Charleston

12 - 12:15 p.m.

Main Library: 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston

12 – 12:15 p.m.

Additionally, snacks will be provided at three branches and three mobile stops:

McClellanville: 222 Baker Street, McClellanville

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 12 -1 p.m.

(On Tuesdays, breakfast will be served from 10 – 11 a.m. courtesy of CCSD)

Edisto: 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 2 - 3 p.m.

Baxter-Patrick James Island: 1858 Grimball Road, Charleston

Monday – Friday, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

CCPL’s Mobile Library: Various Stops

Wadmalaw Community Center: 5605 Katy Hill Road, Wadmalaw Island

First and Third Thursdays of the Month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Adams Run Wiltown Community Center: 5779 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run

First and Third Thursdays of the Month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Awendaw Seewee Outpost: 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Second and Fourth Thursdays of the Month, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“Providing equitable access to vital resources is a key focus of CCPL, and we are thrilled to expand our Summer Feeding program to even more areas of the county through our Mobile Library,” Devon Andrews, CCPL Associate Director, Community Engagement, said . “We are so grateful to our partners at CCSD Nutrition Services and Lowcountry Food Bank for making this program possible and helping us better serve the Charleston community.”

