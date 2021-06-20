SC Lottery
Charleston County School District summer meal program begins Monday

The Charleston County School District says their summer meal program will begin on Monday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says their summer meal program will begin on Monday.

CCSD says the Seamless Summer Feeding Program allows school districts to provide free summer meals in low-income areas during the traditional summer vacation periods.

A list of sites can be found at this link.

CCSD says the sites will offer breakfast and lunch meals for children 18 years of age and younger.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

