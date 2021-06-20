SC Lottery
Community Resource Centers organizing grocery distributions

A Lowcountry non-profit says they have organized two food distributions coming up this week.
By Chloe Rafferty
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit says they have organized two food distributions coming up this week.

The Community Resource Centers organizer Louis Smith says it’s part of an effort to help those in the food desert, an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

One distribution is in Dorchester County, while the other is in Charleston County.

The first distribution is scheduled for Monday at the Edisto Indian Free Clinic, located at 1125 Ridge Road in Ridgeville.

Organizers say the distribution will begin at 4 p.m. and will go until supplies run out.

The second distribution is scheduled to be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston, located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

