Crews rescue two kayakers in Beaufort County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire Department says two kayakers had to be rescued on Sunday after they were unable to return to shore.

Authorities say the incident happened by the Broad River.

Crews with Beaufort County EMS and Beaufort Water Search and Rescue rescued the kayakers who, according to authorities, were unable to return to shore due to wind, current and rough waters.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

