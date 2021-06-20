SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area of Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and Summerville Police Department were seen responding Lincolnville Road near Von Oshen Road.

They arrived at the scene late Friday night and stayed through early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
The Lowcountry could receive between 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday evening into Monday from the...
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain possible from possible tropical system
The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.
Summerville councilmembers terminate town administrator’s contract

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Law Enforcement Presence Lincolnville Road
VIDEO: North Charleston festival caps off Juneteenth week
VIDEO: North Charleston festival caps off Juneteenth week
VIDEO: Summerville councilmembers terminate town administrator’s contract
VIDEO: Summerville councilmembers terminate town administrator’s contract
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck