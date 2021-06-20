FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flooding possible as Claudette approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TODAY -- Tropical Depression Claudette will continue its movement across Georgia this morning, eventually moving into the Carolinas this afternoon through early Monday morning. While the center of the storm will be well away from the Lowcountry, we will see impacts from this system. Plan on a breezy and wet day, especially since numerous rounds of showers and storms will move across the area into Monday morning. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Flash flooding is a threat, especially since some of the area has received several inches of rain over the past few weeks. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through early Monday morning for that reason. As much as 1-3 inches of rain will fall through early Monday morning, locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out. As is with any tropical system, a tornado is also possible. The wind impact won’t be substantial, gusts up to 30 mph are likely. Claudette will depart the area early Monday, strengthening back into a tropical storm as it makes its way off the coast of North Carolina. A few lingering showers and storms will be around Monday. We then turn our attention to a cold front Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are likely each day, a severe storm can’t be ruled out as well.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms, a few of which may be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall in any storm. A tornado can’t be ruled out. High 85.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, a few of which may be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall in any storm. A tornado can’t be ruled out. Low 76.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 90, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. A few of which may be strong to severe. High 87, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 84, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers and storms possible. High 88, Low 72.

