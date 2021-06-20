Jackson Township police search for missing 17-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing.

Breonna Bryant was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday near the 7200 block of Portage Street NW, according to police.

She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs 210 pounds.

Bryant has brown eyes and blonde hair with braids.

If you see Breonna Bryant, call Jackson Township police at 330-832-1553 or the anonymous tip line at 330-834-3967.

