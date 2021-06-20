SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel

Kenneth Paul Mizell
Kenneth Paul Mizell(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is now charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man at a hotel.

According to a police report, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a room on the 2700 block of South Ocean Blvd. Saturday for reports of an assault potentially involving a knife.

A woman told police the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Paul Mizell, called her so he could come and pick up things he left in the room.

She said he then allegedly banged on the door when he arrived and rushed into the room yelling. A man she was with claimed Mizell already had a knife out when he entered the room.

Mizell then allegedly told the two that “both of you are dying tonight” before making stabbing motions towards them.

It then led to a fight between Mizell and the man, who put himself between the suspect and the woman.

The male victim said he was cut on his left thumb and bitten by Mizell on his other hand in the scuffle.

Mizell is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Sunday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Lowcountry could receive between 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday evening into Monday from the...
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain possible from possible tropical system
Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County

Latest News

Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
Deputies are investigating following a gun battle involving people in two vehicles in Beaufort...
Deputies investigating gun battle involving people in 2 vehicles in Beaufort Co.
A still from surveillance footage recorded inside Goose Creek Elementary School appeared to...
Family settles lawsuit accusing teacher of assaulting Goose Creek student
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard