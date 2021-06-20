Man charged with attempted murder after fight involving knife at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is now charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man at a hotel.

According to a police report, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a room on the 2700 block of South Ocean Blvd. Saturday for reports of an assault potentially involving a knife.

A woman told police the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Paul Mizell, called her so he could come and pick up things he left in the room.

She said he then allegedly banged on the door when he arrived and rushed into the room yelling. A man she was with claimed Mizell already had a knife out when he entered the room.

Mizell then allegedly told the two that “both of you are dying tonight” before making stabbing motions towards them.

It then led to a fight between Mizell and the man, who put himself between the suspect and the woman.

The male victim said he was cut on his left thumb and bitten by Mizell on his other hand in the scuffle.

Mizell is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Sunday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.