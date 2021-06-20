SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Residents, visitors enjoy Father’s Day in the Lowcountry

Folks all over the Lowcountry Sunday were enjoying their Father’s Day festivities.
Folks all over the Lowcountry Sunday were enjoying their Father’s Day festivities.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folks all over the Lowcountry Sunday were enjoying their Father’s Day festivities.

With the pandemic in full swing last Father’s Day, many people downtown said they are taking full advantage of this year’s holiday to celebrate their dads and show their appreciation.

”[We’re going] to get everyone together all at once, which is hard, especially now with everything that’s been going on,” Ken Dukes said. “The past year has been kind of crazy, so we’re just very thankful to be able to do that in the first place. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you a lot.”

Some dads we spoke with said they are keeping their celebrations low-key this year but are glad to be out and about.

”[I] spoke to my son this morning who’s also a father. That’s all,” Anthony Yodice said. “The greatest part of being a father is the grandchildren.”

Regardless of the types of celebrations, the National Retail Federation expects this Father’s Day to be record setting, in terms of the amount of money spent. According to the NRF, consumers are expected to spend nearly $20 billion this year, compared to last year’s $17 billion.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Deputies have arrested a man they consider armed and dangerous following a car chase that ended...
Deputies arrest armed and dangerous man following chase in Berkeley County
The Lowcountry could receive between 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday evening into Monday from the...
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain possible from possible tropical system
The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.
Summerville councilmembers terminate town administrator’s contract

Latest News

A Lowcountry non-profit says they have organized two food distributions coming up this week.
Community Resource Centers organizing grocery distributions
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Law Enforcement Presence Lincolnville Road