Residents, visitors enjoy Father’s Day in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folks all over the Lowcountry Sunday were enjoying their Father’s Day festivities.

With the pandemic in full swing last Father’s Day, many people downtown said they are taking full advantage of this year’s holiday to celebrate their dads and show their appreciation.

”[We’re going] to get everyone together all at once, which is hard, especially now with everything that’s been going on,” Ken Dukes said. “The past year has been kind of crazy, so we’re just very thankful to be able to do that in the first place. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you a lot.”

Some dads we spoke with said they are keeping their celebrations low-key this year but are glad to be out and about.

”[I] spoke to my son this morning who’s also a father. That’s all,” Anthony Yodice said. “The greatest part of being a father is the grandchildren.”

Regardless of the types of celebrations, the National Retail Federation expects this Father’s Day to be record setting, in terms of the amount of money spent. According to the NRF, consumers are expected to spend nearly $20 billion this year, compared to last year’s $17 billion.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.