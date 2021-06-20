RiverDogs Beat Pelicans 7-3, Notch Seventh Straight Win

Myrtle Beach, SC— For the first time since August of 2015, the Charleston RiverDogs have won seven straight games. The team reached that mark with a 7-3 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday night at TicketReturn.com Field. During the victory, third baseman Curtis Mead extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

The RiverDogs (26-13) scored first for the 27th time in 39 games this season. Diego Infante did the damage with a two-out RBI single up the middle in the top of the first that plated Mead for a 1-0 lead. Myrtle Beach (17-22) snapped a 23-inning drought with a game-tying solo home run from Jacob Wetzel in the second inning.

However, the RiverDogs answered back with a solo home run of their own in the third to regain control. Brett Wisely went to the opposite field for his fourth home run of the season and a 2-1 lead.

Charleston extended the lead over the next several innings. Mead stepped to the plate with two outs and teammates on second and third base in the fourth. He worked the count full against Richard Gallardo and then lined a two-run single through the middle to stretch the margin to 4-1.

Abiezel Ramirez tacked on three more runs with one swing in the seventh by launching his fourth long ball of the season over the right field fence. The score remained 7-1 in the RiverDogs favor until the final frame where the Pelicans made a late push against reliever Angel Felipe.

With one out, a walk, single and fielder’s choice left two runners in scoring position with two down. Felipe allowed one run to score on a wild pitch and another crossed the plate on Ethan Hearn’s soft single to right center to trim the Myrtle Beach deficit to 7-3. With the tying run in the on-deck circle, Fabian Pertuz bounced to third to end the rally.

Mead, Ramirez and Osleivis Basabe each collected two hits in the contest. Ramirez was never retired, going 2-2 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Wetzel was the only Pelican with more than one hit. In his RiverDogs debut, Matthew Peguero allowed one run over 2.2 innings as the starter. The right-hander struck out four.

Hector Figueroa earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Audry Lugo followed with 2.0 scoreless innings of his own in front of Felipe. The RiverDogs final pitcher of the night, Felipe, surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 2.0 innings of work.

The RiverDogs will try to sweep their second series of the season on Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Jose Lopez (3-2, 5.96) will get the start for the RiverDogs after working out of the bullpen on Tuesday in the series-opener. Myrtle Beach will call on RHP Manuel Espinoza (1-4, 4.86).