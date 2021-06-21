SC Lottery
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the Eddie's Minute Mart gas station off Abbeville Highway in south Anderson.(WYFF)
By WYFF Web Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station left two dead and one injured.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the Eddie’s Minute Mart gas station off Abbeville Highway in south Anderson.

Medshore EMS, Anderson County Fire Department and Anderson Sheriff’s Office responded and found two men with gunshot wounds who were treated by EMS and rushed to AnMed Health Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office.

Both men died at the hospital.

Deputy Coroner Josh Shore identified the victims as: Tevin Jeriah Telford, 30, of Anderson, who died at 2:53 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and Shane Michael Ware, 27, of Belton, who died at 3:02 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Another victim also suffered gunshot wounds and was being treated at AnMed Health Medical Center for his wounds, Shore said.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

