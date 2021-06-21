6-year-old Columbia boy drowns in Lake Monticello

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old boy from Columbia died two days after being pulled from Lake Monticello, officials confirmed.

The child went under in the lake in Fairfield County on Monday, June 14.

Jullian Thomas-Smith, 6, died at the hospital from his injuries on June 16, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said.

Crews had rushed the boy to the Providence Fairfield Emergency Department and later transferred him to Prisma Health Richland. Sadly, he did not survive.

While the Coroner’s Office said it is investigating, no further details of what happened to the child have been released.

