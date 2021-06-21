SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

6-year-old Columbia boy drowns in Lake Monticello

The child died in the hospital.
The child died in the hospital.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old boy from Columbia died two days after being pulled from Lake Monticello, officials confirmed.

The child went under in the lake in Fairfield County on Monday, June 14.

Jullian Thomas-Smith, 6, died at the hospital from his injuries on June 16, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said.

RELATED | Teen drowns during kayaking accident in Lake Monticello

Crews had rushed the boy to the Providence Fairfield Emergency Department and later transferred him to Prisma Health Richland. Sadly, he did not survive.

While the Coroner’s Office said it is investigating, no further details of what happened to the child have been released.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 238 new COVID-19 cases
The city of Charleston is encouraging residents to adopt a storm drain in town in an effort to...
City of Charleston asks residents to Adopt-a-Drain
A recent Harris Poll Survey says as many as 77 percent of Americans are planning to take a...
Summer travel trends for family vacations surge
Smoking on Folly Beach and at public beach access points in town has now been banned for more...
Few smoking citations written since ban takes effect
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, called Monday for criminal charges to be filed...
Group rallies for charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death